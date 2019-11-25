Cream City Ribbon ‘has a paper-like feel and is extraordinary when curled’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- Did you know some of the best ribbon in the country is crafted locally in Glendale. Cream City Ribbon uses machines from the 1920's to make a product that is like none other on the planet. Brian Kramp spent the morning learning all about it.

About Cream City Ribbon (website)

Cream City Ribbon is crafted with U.S. grown cotton yarn, has a paper-like feel and is extraordinary when curled. Artisan made in Milwaukee, WI on machines from the 1920's, the original techniques are preserved to make this "unwoven" fabric ribbon that is like none other on the planet.

Cream City Ribbon is also strong enough to be reused to tie up garden plants, biodegrades 100% in your compost bin, or left for the birds to build colorful nests in your neighborhood.