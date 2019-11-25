× DNR: Shooter identified in incident that injured hunter in Washburn County

WASHBURN COUNTY — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday, Nov. 25 the shooter involved in an incident in which a hunter was injured in Washburn County on Sunday, Nov. 24 was identified.

DNR Officials said the victim was hospitalized for treatment — and expected to make a full recovery.

They thanked the public for their help after requesting assistance on Sunday after the victim was shot while deer hunting during the opening weekend of the annual gun deer season, which had four hunting incidents reported in the first two days, including this one.

The shooter’s name was not being released Monday, with an investigation ongoing.