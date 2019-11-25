FOX6’s Rob Haswell and his wife take oath to become US citizens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It was a very special day for 242 people who gathered at the Holiday Folk Fair International at Wisconsin State Fair Park on Friday, Nov. 22. They were there to become naturalized citizens of the United States. Among those taking that oath was FOX6's Rob Haswell and his wife.

Haswell was born in Canada. He and his wife moved to the U.S. in 2003 -- and ended up in Wisconsin two years later, when Rob joined FOX6 News.

Wisconsin quickly became the Haswell's home -- in location and in their heart. The couple set out to become American citizens.

Haswell and his wife earned their shot more than ten years after moving to the U.S., filling out endless paperwork, and passing background checks and exams. It was a decade of dedication to their dream -- for this one day, one moment.