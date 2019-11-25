Human remains believed to be missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard located

AUBURN Ala. – The month-long search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard ended in tragedy as her probable remains were discovered Monday afternoon, Nov. 25 in Macon County, WRBL reported.

“I can confirm that human remains have been found and we have good reason to suspect they are that of Aniah Blanchard,” said District Attorney Brandon Hughes to WRBL .

The remains were found off Macon County Road 2. It was not far from New Hope Baptist Church.

Blanchard’s family was notified.

Late Monday afternoon, Auburn police released the following statement:

“During the course of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, investigators obtained information regarding the possible location of a body. On November 25, 2019, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Auburn Police, along with members of the Task Force, Lee County DA’s Office, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, ALEA and Montgomery County Sheriff Office, responded to a wooded area in the 38,000 block of County Road 2 in Shorter, Alabama. After a brief search by Investigators they located what appeared to be human remains several feet into the woodline. A complete investigation is underway by ALEA and Auburn Police to determine the identity and how the victim came to be at that location. The examination will explore if the remains are those of Aniah Blanchard who went missing on October 24, 2019.”

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.

Timeline of events

Wednesday night, Oct. 23: Blanchard is seen on video at the Chevron Gas Station along South College Street in Auburn, Alabama. The video is the last known image of Blanchard.

Thursday, Oct. 24: Blanchard was reported missing to the police by her family. Investigators said Blanchard’s SUV was seen traveling in the early morning hours along South College Street in Auburn, Alabama.

Friday night, Oct. 25: Blanchard’s black Honda CR-V SUV was recovered at Park Place Apartments in Montgomery, Alabama. The vehicle was damaged. Evidence was recovered from inside the vehicle.

Thursday, Oct. 31: Police confirmed for the first time publicly that evidence taken from inside the SUV tested by the Department of Forensic Sciences indicated Aniah Blanchard was harmed and a victim of foul play.

Monday, Nov. 6: Police asked the public for assistance identifying a person of interest seen on surveillance video inside Auburn Chevron gas station along South College Street at the same time as Blanchard.

Tuesday, Nov. 7: 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed of Montgomery was named as the wanted suspect in the kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard. Yazeed was taken into custody in Pensacola, Florida at 11 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22: A second suspect in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard was arrested and identified as Antwain Fisher, AKA Squirmy. He was charged with kidnapping, first-degree.

Monday, Nov. 25: Human remains suspected to belong to Aniah Blanchard were located in Macon Co.