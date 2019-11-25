Kevon Barnes sentenced to 12 years in prison in triple shooting that left 2 people dead

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Kevon Barnes on Monday, Nov. 25 to 12 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision. Barnes was given credit for 542 days already served.

Barnes pleaded guilty in September to an amended charge — second-degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime — in connection with a triple shooting that left two people dead after prosecutors said the suspects and victims planned to rob a marijuana dealer together.

Barnes’ co-defendant, Terrance Mason, was sentenced earlier this year to serve 35 years in prison and 10 years’ extended supervision on each conviction, to be served consecutively, for a total of 70 years in prison and 20 years’ extended supervision, with credit for 361 days’ time served.

Prosecutors said Barnes and Mason caused the deaths of Francisco Cardona and Dejah Adkins. A third person was shot and wounded in the triple shooting that happened near 87th and Congress on June 10, 2018.