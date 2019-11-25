× Milwaukee County Supervisor Jim Schmitt will not run for re-election in 2020

MILWAUKEE — Jim “Luigi” Schmitt announced on Monday, Nov. 25 that he will not run for re-election to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in 2020 after serving more than two decades as the supervisor for the sixth district.

A statement from Schmitt reads as follows:

“It has been a privilege to serve the residents of District 6 for the past 21 years. As a County Supervisor I have always strived to be a prepared and knowledgeable representative. I am honored that each of the four county board chairs with whom I served appointed me to the powerful Finance and Audit Committee, which has the responsibility to set and adopt the county budget. One of my proudest accomplishments is the work I’ve done in recent years as chair of the Finance and Audit Committee to foster better communications and cooperation between the board, the county executive, and his administration.”

A news release says Schmitt was first elected in a special election on Dec. 8, 1998, and re-elected in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2018. The sixth district encompasses 20 of the 24 wards in Wauwatosa, seven wards in West Allis, and four wards in the City of Milwaukee.

Before he was elected to public office Schmitt spent 28 years as a teacher, coach and administrator at Marquette University High School in Milwaukee.

Schmitt plans to remain active in his church and community while also spending more quality time with his family.