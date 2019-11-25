× Milwaukee leaders to hold second public listening session on reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee leaders on Monday night, Nov. 25 will hold a public listening session to discuss the preliminary report and recommendations of the City-County Carjacking and Reckless Driving Task Force. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Rufus King High School, 1801 W. Olive St.

The 15-member City-County Carjacking and Reckless Driving Task Force began meeting in April in an attempt to tackle the growing public safety issue of reckless driving in Milwaukee. Late last month the task force released its preliminary set of recommendations on how to make Milwaukee’s streets safer for both drivers and pedestrians.

The preliminary report offers an initial set of recommendations to change behavior from a three-pronged approach: Engineering Solutions, Accountability and Enforcement, and Prevention and Education.

With this comprehensive strategy to tackle reckless driving, decision-makers can be better equipped to collaborate in a coordinated and comprehensive fashion while working on changing reckless driving behavior.

Alderwoman Lewis, chair of the task force’s Prevention and Education Subcommittee, looks forward to an evening of engaging discussion. “I implore residents to review the drafted report prior to the listening session and come equipped with thoughts and ideas on what they have read. The input provided by the public is invaluable to this work,” she said.

Alderman Murphy, task force chair and primary sponsor of the Common Council legislation creating the task force, said community input will be taken into account before a final plan is adopted.

“I want to thank those who came out for a thoughtful discussion at our first listening session and remind everyone that feedback from citizens and community stakeholders is a critical part of the process. This issue is one that seemingly impacts all of us in some fashion, and we want to hear what people like, don’t like or think we missed in regards to the task force’s preliminary report,” said Alderman Murphy.

For Monday’s session, there will be Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation services available.

The recently adopted city budget included additional funding to tackle this key issue. A Reckless Driving Task Force Recommendations special fund was created with $110,000 in funding, and $700,000 was shifted to the Department of Public Works’ Multimodal Transportation Capital Program to implement the Milwaukee Pedestrian Plan.