Milwaukee police: 2 men arrested in connection with shooting of 13-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting and wounding of a 13-year-old boy that occurred near 54th and W. Ely Place in Milwaukee on Monday, November 18.

A 34-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, were taken into custody.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

In a news release, Police Chief Alfonso Morales thanked the members of our community for providing information that assisted in this investigation. He also credited MPD members for working diligently to arrest these offenders.