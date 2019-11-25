Milwaukee police: 2 men arrested in connection with shooting of 13-year-old boy

Posted 4:25 pm, November 25, 2019, by

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting and wounding of a 13-year-old boy that occurred near 54th and W. Ely Place in Milwaukee on Monday, November 18.

A 34-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, were taken into custody.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

In a news release, Police Chief Alfonso Morales thanked the members of our community for providing information that assisted in this investigation. He also credited MPD members for working diligently to arrest these offenders.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.