TOWN OF ALBION — Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Nov. 25 asked for help locating a man missing from his Town of Albion home — considered endangered.

Christopher Arndt, 44, was last seen on Sunday night, Nov. 24 around 9 p.m.

He is missing from his home on Haugen Road.

Arndt was described as white, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.