× Police: 2 men shot, wounded near 46th and Locust

MILWAUKEE — Two men were hurt in a shooting near 46th Street and Locust Street Monday afternoon, Nov. 25.

It happened around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were shot, suffering injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation was underway to determine the circumstances leading up tot he shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.