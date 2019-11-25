× Police: Man shot, wounded near 81st and Calumet

MILWAUKEE — A man was hurt in a shooting Monday night, Nov. 25 near 81st Street and Calumet Road.

It happened just after 8 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 21-year-old man from Cottage Grove, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.