Police: Man shot, wounded near 81st and Calumet

Posted 9:32 pm, November 25, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — A man was hurt in a shooting Monday night, Nov. 25 near 81st Street and Calumet Road.

It happened just after 8 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 21-year-old man from Cottage Grove, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

