Recognize them? MPD needs help to identify 4 armed robbery suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help identifying four suspects wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 24, on N. Teutonia Avenue — just south of Calumet Road.

The four suspects, three armed with firearms, approached the victim around 2:25 p.m. and demanded his property. The suspects attempted to take the victim’s vehicle, however the victim pushed the suspects away. The suspects fled on foot from the location with the victim’s property.

Suspect 1 is described as a male, black, 16-17 years old, 5’7″ – 5’8″ tall, weighing 140 – 150 pounds, with a medium afro, light mustache, with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a white, hooded sweatshirt with the hood up with white and black logo NASA on back, black athletic sweatpants with white stripes down the side, red and white shoes, and armed with a black handgun.

Suspect 2 is described as a male, black, 16 – 17 years old, 5’6″ – 5’7″, weighing 135 – 140 pounds, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a green, hooded jacket with black sleeves, black athletic sweatpants with stripe going down the sides, and armed with a black handgun.

Suspect 3 is described as a male, black, 16 – 17 years old. 5’9″ – 5’10” tall, 150 – 160 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt with white stripes on the upper sleeves, black pants, black and white shoes, and armed with a silver handgun.

Suspect 4 is described as a male, black, 16 – 17 years old 5’8″ – 5’9″ tall, 145 – 150 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark green jacket with white stripes on the sleeve, black athletic sweatpants with white stripes going down the side, black and white shoes, carrying a black 2 strap backpack.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.