Shantrell Coleman pleads guilty to charges in shooting death of Montez Mcafee

MILWAUKEE — Shantrell Coleman pleaded guilty on Monday, Nov. 25 to first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury in the shooting death of Montez Mcafee. Mcafee was shot and killed near 45th and Wright on June 29, 2019 while in a vehicle.

Coleman was charged along with Joe Bohannon in the crime. According to prosecutors, undercover officers witnessed the shooting, during which an AK-style rifle was fired four to five times. Police rendered aid, and said another man in the vehicle was also shot. Police chased the suspect vehicle until it crashed. Bohannon was arrested, while Coleman got away. Coleman was later arrested on July 8.

Bohannon is set to go to trial next month.

Coleman is set to be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2020.