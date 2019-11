Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Tripoli Shrine for the 32nd annual Feztival of Trees. Visitors will walk through a forest of holiday bliss while viewing uniquely themed decorated holiday trees by local business sponsors. Kids will have an opportunity to fish for toys, enjoy food and beverages and get their phots with Santa. This year's theme is "Winter Wonderland."

