‘Wonderful pets:’ 50+ dogs from overcrowded shelter in Phoenix arrive in Waukesha

WAUKESHA –Staff and volunteers at HAWS, the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, welcomed a plane-load of more than fifty dogs on Sunday, Nov. 24, transported through the life-saving partnership of Wings of Rescue, GreaterGood.org, FreeKibble.com and HAWS.

The flight originated in Phoenix, Arizona, filled with dogs from an over-crowded Maricopa County shelter. “These transports assist our shelter partners,” noted transport coordinator Jessica Pinkos of HAWS. “But they also bring more wonderful pets to Waukesha County, where so many homes and families are ready and looking to adopt.”

Many of the dogs are already available for adoption as of Monday, Nov. 25. More will become available throughout the week, as they complete spay-neuter procedures and any needed veterinary treatment.

HAWS will be open for regular viewing hours this week with the exception of the Thanksgiving holiday. Those interested in adoption are encouraged to log on to hawspets.org/adoption-guidelines/ to learn about HAWS’ adoption process and to complete their application online.

Any questions on adoption can be answered by HAWS’ Adoption team at 262-542-8851. All of HAWS’ adoptable pets can be viewed on the Pet Showcase at hawspets.org/adopt-a-pet.

PHOTO GALLERY