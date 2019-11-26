× Packers playoff tickets to go on sale Dec. 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. — As many NFL teams make preparations for possible home playoff games, tickets to potential games must be made available for purchase by Dec. 5, per league guidelines. With many scenarios that could result in a Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field, the team is making tickets to a possible Wild Card or Divisional Playoff game available for purchase Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. CST.

The tickets will be available online only, and should the Packers not host the home playoff game for which tickets were purchased, fans who purchased the tickets will be refunded in full. The online-only process allows for refunds to be processed easily and efficiently. No phone orders will be transacted.

The Wild Card game would be either Jan. 4 or Jan. 5, and the Divisional Playoff game would be either Jan. 11 or Jan. 12. Tickets purchased would be valid for either game. If the Packers advance to host the NFC Championship game, those tickets will be sold on a later date.

A maximum of eight (8) tickets per account can be purchased. Prices range from $120 to $168, depending on location. A link to the Ticketmaster site can be found online at HERE.

The available tickets are those that season ticket holders elected not to purchase.