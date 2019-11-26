2020 Milwaukee PubPass is a small book that gets you free beer at 25 bars and breweries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's the perfect gift for a beer lover. Jake Nyberg and John from Hacienda Brewing joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell you about PubPass.

The 2020 Milwaukee PubPass is a small book that gets you a free beer at 25 of the best bars and breweries in Milwaukee, including Boone & Crockett, Big Head Brewing, Enlightened Brewing, Hacienda Beer Co and more. It’s formatted like a passport, with a page for each participating bar that you get stamped after receiving your free beer. You have all of 2020 to use it so you can explore the city and try beers at your own pace.