2nd man charged in attack on MCTS bus driver with broom handle sentenced in 2 open cases

MILWAUKEE — The second of two men charged in connection with the November 2018 assault of a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 26 in connection with two open cases against him.

Jaquon Lampkin, 18, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty in October to one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon in connection with the attack on the driver. Two other misdemeanors were dismissed.

In court on Tuesday, Lampkin was sentenced to serve nine months in the House of Correction, with four days’ credit for time served.

That sentence was ordered to be served concurrently with another sentence handed down Tuesday after Lampkin in October pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, as party to a crime, filed in March 2019.

He was sentenced to serve two years in prison and two years, six months’ extended supervision, with credit for 263 days’ time served.

Lampkins’ co-defendant, Terrell Poe, 24, of Milwaukee in July was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges filed in three open cases against him.

The first was filed on Nov. 29, 2018. Poe pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery. He was sentenced to serve one year in prison and two years’ extended supervision, with credit for 234 days’ time served. He was also ordered to pay $6,500 in restitution.

The second was filed on Dec. 1, 2018. Poe pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery. He was sentenced to serve one year in prison and two years’ extended supervision — to be served consecutively to the above sentence, for a total of two years in prison and four years’ extended supervision. He was ordered to pay $166 in restitution

The third case was filed on Dec. 14, 2018. A charge of battery to a public transit operator, etc. was dismissed, but read into the court record. Poe was ordered to pay $1,016 in restitution.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to the area near 60th Street and Hampton Avenue on Nov. 19, 2018, where a 67-year-old on-duty bus driver told officers he picked up three people, including Poe and Lampkin. The bus driver told police Poe “never pays bus fare” but Lampkin and the other person usually do. But on Nov. 19, 2018, none of the three paid their way — and went straight to the back of the bus. The bus driver told police the three “started yelling at him when he asked them to pay the fare.”

A short time later, the complaint indicated “Poe was yelling at (the bus driver), picked up a broom that was behind the handicapped seats, and tried to attack (the bus driver).” The driver told police “he attempted to protect himself from the attempt, but Poe hit (the bus driver) in the right eye with the broom handle.”

The complaint indicated while Poe was allegedly attacking the bus driver, Lampkin exited the bus out the rear door. He then walked to the front of the bus, “reached his right hand into a shoulder bag and pulled out a silver over black handgun and raised it up into the air.” The complaint said Lampkin “pointed the firearm at the driver of the bus.” At this time, the complaint said Poe yelled, “Shoot this (expletive).” The bus driver then opened the door — and all three individuals left the scene. All of this was captured by bus surveillance cameras.

Documents obtained by FOX6 News said the driver still had blurred vision a week after this attack. Those who know the driver said this incident left him shaken.

When police interviewed Poe, he “stated that he had purchased the firearm that (Lampkin) was in possession of approximately eight months prior, identifying it as a ‘French 9mm.'” Poe said he gave Lampkin the gun around 10 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2018. After the incident, Poe told police “he bleach wiped off the gun and bullets, and then sold it for $250.”