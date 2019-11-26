Wind advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday

77-year-old bicyclist struck by vehicle in Greendale; driver stayed on scene

Posted 2:18 pm, November 26, 2019

GREENDALE — A 77-year-old man was struck by a vehicle as he rode a bicycle in Greendale Tuesday morning, Nov. 26.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. near Loomis Road and Grange Avenue.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, though the extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, stayed on scene and was cooperating, police said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Greendale police at 414-423-2121.

