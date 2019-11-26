At least 14 killed, 325 injured, as 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Albania

ALBANIA — At least 14 people have been killed, several more are missing and hundreds have been injured after an earthquake struck Albania on Tuesday.

The quake, which had a preliminary rating of 6.4 magnitude, hit the European nation at an approximate depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) early Tuesday local time, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter was in the port city of Durres, about 36 kilometers (22 miles) from the capital Tirana. Social media videos from the area show several buildings have collapsed.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office revised the death toll upwards several times on Tuesday. At least four victims died in Durres, a spokesperson for Rama told CNN. Another two died in Thumane, one person died after jumping from a building in panic in Kurbin, and one victim died while driving on a badly damaged road in Lezhe, the spokesperson added.

The health ministry had earlier confirmed that at least 325 people were injured in the quake, and the Prime Minister’s office has said that several people are still missing.

Nearby Bosnia and Herzegovina was also struck by an earthquake on Tuesday morning, the country’s interior ministry told CNN. That quake had a 5.4 magnitude rating.

Rama said nearby countries, including Italy and Greece, have been assisting Albania with the recovery operation, while other European leaders have also offered their assistance.

Schools have been closed in three cities — Durres, Lezhe and Tirana — until further notice.