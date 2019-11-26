× Brookfield Square closed for Thanksgiving, reopening on Black Friday

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Square Mall will continue its tradition of remaining closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28. It will reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29.

Department stores and exterior restaurants and stores will have the option to open on Thanksgiving. However, access to mall common areas will be restricted until 6:00 a.m. on Nov. 29. The mall recommends calling ahead if you plan to visit these businesses.

“Thanksgiving is all about family, friends, and, of course, amazing food,” said Melissa Cavanagh, marketing director for Brookfield Square. “Many of our restaurants outside Brookfield Square have delicious offerings on Thanksgiving — be sure to call ahead. We hope our community has a fantastic day spreading Thanksgiving cheer with loved ones, and we look forward to seeing our shoppers bright and early on Black Friday to get their holiday shopping on.”

Black Friday deals at Brookfield Square can be found HERE.