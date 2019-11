WAUKESHA — FOX6 News has learned an arrest has been made in the suspicious death of 63-year-old Dennis Huelse.

Huelse’s remains were found inside a home that caught fire on University Drive in Waukesha in September. Investigators also noted at the time that Huelse’s 1969 Pontiac Firebird was reported missing — and later located abandoned in an alley in Milwaukee. The vehicle was not damaged.

Investigators considered Huelse’s death suspicious.

This is a developing story.