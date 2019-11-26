× Greenfield High School closed Tuesday due to comments about ‘potential school shooting’

GREENFIELD — Greenfield High School is closed Tuesday, Nov. 26 due to “some irresponsible comments about a potential school shooting,” according to the Greenfield School District.

According to school officials, the Greenfield Police Department does not believe the threat is credible. However, the district has canceled classes on Tuesday in order to have additional time to investigate the matter further.

“In an abundance of caution, we are canceling classes at Greenfield High School. All other schools in the district will be open. All staff should report,” said Greenfield School District officials.