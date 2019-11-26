‘It’s very thoughtful:’ MCSO delivers Thanksgiving meals to local families

MILWAUKEE — The grocery store is going to be packed over the next few days as people stock up for Thanksgiving dinner. But for some Milwaukee families — they had all the fixings hand-delivered.

When sheriff’s deputies arrive in your neighborhood you probably don’t expect them to have a truck full of food.

“There’s nothing more important than serving the people of this community. We have in law enforcement so many ways to do that. This is just one of the ways,” said Sheriff Earnell Lucas.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26 Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas delivered baskets complete with a turkey and all the fixings to two local families for their Thanksgiving dinner.

“On behalf of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee community that cares about its community, we wanted to bring a turkey and Thanksgiving preparations for you and your family,” said Sheriff Lucas.

He handed one of the meals to mother of two, Baily Escobar. It’s a meal that means time with family.

“My family’s going to be able to come over and have a big family dinner, enjoy our time with each other. During the holidays, everybody is always worried about their own family and making sure their family is OK at home. It’s very thoughtful of them to come out and help out others,” said Baily Escobar.

The Sheriff’s Office will be distributing 50 Thanksgiving dinners across the county in time for Thanksgiving. The meals are paid for with the help of a variety of community partners.