Police: Help needed to ID man who approached women, attempted to kiss each without warning

Posted 10:17 am, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33AM, November 26, 2019

JANESVILLE — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who approached several women inside the Walmart Supercenter in January on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Officials say around 9:30 p.m. on that Thursday, the suspect engaged the women in conversation. They say he offered them money — and in at least one instance, asked a 17-year-old employee whether or not she was a virgin. He proceeded to slap her on her butt and told her he wasn’t a pervert. He also kisses or attempts to kiss each female without warning.

Officials say the suspect is seen pushing a cart with food items throughout the store. But when he reaches the checkout, he leaves the cart and items behind.

The suspect is described as a male, white, approximately 50 years old, 5’7″-5’8″ tall with a stocky build, bald with no facial hair. He left the lot in a dark-colored crew cab pickup.

If you have information that could help Janesville police, you are urged to call 608-755-3147.

