Milwaukee DPW worker injured while performing electrical work near 91st and Heather

MILWAUKEE — A City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works worker was injured Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 26 while performing electrical work near 91st Street and Heather Avenue.

Officials said the 55-year-old man was conscious when he was transported to the hospital from the scene.

The man is an electrical services worker with the DPW.

An investigation was underway to determine what led to this.