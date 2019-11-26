× Milwaukee’s Christkindlmarket will close Wednesday due to high wind

MILWAUKEE — Christkindlmarket in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 27 due to high wind, officials announced Tuesday evening.

Christkindlmarket will resume on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Thanksgiving day hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Christkindlmarket.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. CLICK HERE for the complete FOX6 Weather forecast.

A wind advisory means that winds of 45 mph or greater are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on north to south roads. Use extra caution.