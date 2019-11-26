November 26
-
Shooting outside Oasis Nightclub leaves 26-year-old man injured
-
‘Never seen anything like it:’ Riverwest couple finds 4-foot python under back porch
-
Speedo-wearing man showed up at sorority house with words like ‘pervert’ written on his chest
-
Video shows figures leaving vintage TVs on front porches in Virginia
-
Wisconsin deer stands damaged; animal rights group suspected
-
-
This day in history: President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas
-
Prosecutors: Man stabbed himself 10 times after woman refused to become more than friends
-
Chicago police say gun violence lower despite weekend deaths
-
Racine DPW worker hurt after crashing recycling truck: ‘Suffered a serious medical condition’
-
Bear caught on camera stealing box of dog food off of family’s porch
-
-
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured following 3 separate shootings in Milwaukee
-
Halloween Headquarters: Trick-or-treat times, pumpkin farms & more
-
Drive safely: Western Wisconsin could see the biggest snowfall of the season ahead of Thanksgiving