Police: Innocent residents hurt when bullets fired toward vehicle entered Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE –A man and woman were hurt when bullets fired toward a vehicle struck them while they were inside a home near 40th Street and Fairmount Avenue Tuesday morning, Nov. 26.

It happened just before noon.

The man and woman suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooter(s) fired at a vehicle, and the bullet(s) struck the victims’ home — along with two other homes.

FOX6 News spoke with a man who said his granddaughter was shot at while she drove a blue vehicle FOX6’s cameras captured at the scene. She was not struck.

Police were seeking the shooter(s).

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.