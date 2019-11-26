Police: Innocent residents hurt when bullets fired toward vehicle entered Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE –A man and woman were hurt when bullets fired toward a vehicle struck them while they were inside a home near 40th Street and Fairmount Avenue Tuesday morning, Nov. 26.
It happened just before noon.
The man and woman suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
A preliminary investigation revealed the shooter(s) fired at a vehicle, and the bullet(s) struck the victims’ home — along with two other homes.
FOX6 News spoke with a man who said his granddaughter was shot at while she drove a blue vehicle FOX6’s cameras captured at the scene. She was not struck.
Police were seeking the shooter(s).
Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.
43.108280 -87.961675