Wind advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday

Police: Innocent residents hurt when bullets fired toward vehicle entered Milwaukee home

Posted 2:36 pm, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:34PM, November 26, 2019

MILWAUKEE –A man and woman were hurt when bullets fired toward a vehicle struck them while they were inside a home near 40th Street and Fairmount Avenue Tuesday morning, Nov. 26.

It happened just before noon.

The man and woman suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooter(s) fired at a vehicle, and the bullet(s) struck the victims’ home — along with two other homes.

FOX6 News spoke with a man who said his granddaughter was shot at while she drove a blue vehicle FOX6’s cameras captured at the scene. She was not struck.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

Police were seeking the shooter(s).

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.