Recognize him? Police seek man who stole money from safe at Miller Park

November 26, 2019
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Tuesday, Nov. 26 asked for help identifying a man accused of stealing money from a safe at Miller Park.

Police said this happened on Sunday, Nov. 24 around 7 p.m. at 1 Brewers Way — Miller Park.

The man was described as black, standing 6′ tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black and white scarf around the lower half of his face, a black hooded sweatshirt, light-stone washed bleached jeans, and black sneakers.

He entered the business and removed a large amount of money from a safe in an office before fleeing.

Anyone with information was asked to please call police  at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

