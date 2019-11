× U.S. Capitol briefly evacuated, White House locked down after plane violated airspace rules

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area. Officials say the plane violated airspace rules in the restricted area on Tuesday.

The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about half an hour.

The U.S. Secret Service says personnel at the White House were told to remain in place.

Capitol Police sent a notification of a potential threat shortly after 8:30 a.m. ET, and the evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back in after about 30 minutes.