Want a nice cold beverage? The drink to bring to your Thanksgiving feast

Posted 9:34 am, November 26, 2019, by
MILWAUKEE -- Nothing is more Wisconsin than a Brandy Old Fashioned. Plain Spoke Cocktails co-founder Tom Dufek joins FOX6 WakeUp with their latest canned cocktail.

Tom's recipe for Plain Spoke`s Brandy Old Fashioned:

  • 2 oz aged brandy
  • 1/4 oz demerara syrup
  • 2 dashes bitter cube cherry bark vanilla bitters
  • 1 dash bitter cube bolivar bitters
  • 1 dash bitter cube orange bitters

Directions:

1. Add sugar and bitters to a rocks glass and muddle with one cherry and an orange wheel
2. Add brandy and fill glass with ice
3. Stir for 30 seconds and add additional ice as needed.
4. Top with sprite or soda water and enjoy.

