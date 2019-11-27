× 50 bronze vases stolen from graves at Washington County Memorial Union Cemetery

WEST BEND — It has happened again. FOX6 News on Nov. 12 told you about the theft of approximately 200-plus bronze vases ripped from gravesites at Pinelawn Memorial Park on Capitol Drive near Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, valued at roughly $400 each. On Wednesday, Nov. 27, we learned it happened in West Bend in October.

Washington County Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday asked for help in connection with “a series of thefts at cemeteries throughout southeast Wisconsin,” noting several jurisdictions reported thefts of bronze vases from gravesites “over the past several months.”

Sheriff’s officials said on Oct. 18, approximately 50 were stolen from graves at Washington County Memorial Union Cemetery in West Bend, with the total loss more than $20,000.

Investigators believe the vases are being stolen for their scrap value.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts was asked to please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4407.