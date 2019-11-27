Wind advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin until 6 p.m.

‘Beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets:’ Behind the scene of A Christmas Carol at the Pabst

Posted 10:07 am, November 27, 2019, by
MILWAUKEE -- It's been a tradition for generations -- The Rep's hit adaptation of A Christmas Carol is a tale of love, hope, and redemption. Brian Kramp spent the morning at The Pabst Theater getting a sneak peek of the holiday classic.

About A Christmas Carol (website)

The Rep’s hit adaptation is a tale of love, hope and redemption with just the right blend of beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets and eye-popping special effects. It’s a dazzling Christmas feast with enough theatrical goodies to fill any sized stocking hung by the chimney with care. Join Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim and Scrooge in this holiday classic the whole family will love.

