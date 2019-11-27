Contact 6: A ray of sunshine on solar panel problems

Posted 10:00 pm, November 27, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- The solar panels never worked. But one guy knew just what to do. Jenna Sachs is helping families get on the grid, Sunday on FOX6 News at 10.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.