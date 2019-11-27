× Green Bay Packers head to Big Apple, take on last-place Giants

NEW YORK — The Packers (8-3) are headed from the Pacific Coast to the Atlantic Coast, preparing for a Sunday kickoff in New York against the Giants (2-9) — kickoff set for 12 p.m. noon CST. You can watch the game exclusively on FOX6 with special, local post-game coverage to follow the national broadcast.

The Packers are coming off a 37-8 loss to the NFC-leading 49ers (10-1) in primetime on Sunday Night Football. This marks the second straight year that the Packers will play back-to-back road games coming out of their bye week.

Including the postseason, the Packers have won two straight games over the Giants. Sunday’s game will be the Packers first against the Giants at Metlife Stadium since 2013. However, the Packers did play at Metlife Stadium last season — beating the Jets at the home field shared by the two New York teams.

Overall, the Packers are 28-32-2 against the Giants in the regular season.