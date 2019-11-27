‘Help me, please:’ 2 weeks later, identity of a woman caught screaming by doorbell camera unknown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- More than two weeks later, Los Angeles police still have not identified a woman captured by a doorbell camera yelling for help on Nov. 12, but released new information Wednesday, Nov. 27 related to the incident.

"Help me! Somebody help me, please," the woman screamed in the video as a vehicle sped past.

The woman's bloodcurdling screams heard in the Leimert Park neighborhood were enough to bring neighbors out of their homes and compelled them to call 911. However, after investigating all tips, police have not yet been able to figure out who the woman is or whether she may have been kidnapped.

During a news conference on Wednesday, LAPD Detective David Marcinek provided new information to CNN affiliate KTLA with an updated photo of the suspect vehicle captured on video speeding from the neighborhood with its rear hatch open. It is believed to be a white 2003 to 2008 Toyota Matrix.

The driver, described as male, was pulling the hair back of a woman with dark braided hair in the passenger seat as she screamed, a witness reported to LAPD.

The driver was heard shouting, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry," police said.

Marcinek said the police are unclear whether this was a kidnapping or a domestic incident.

"There have been reported people missing, but we haven't been able to tie them to this investigation," Marcinek said.