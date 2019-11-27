Help ‘Stuff The Bus’ to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season

WAUWATOSA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Pick 'n Save in Wauwatosa for Stuff the Bus. The annual event benefits Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 people can stop by to help stuff the bus with non-perishable food donations and or frozen turkeys.

About Stuff the Bus (website)

It’s time for Elizabeth & Radar’s 22nd Annual Stuff The Bus ! Hunger never takes a holiday, and once again this year we're asking for your help to "Stuff The Bus" to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season. We're broadcasting live the day before Thanksgiving from 6am 'til 6pm at the Pick 'n Save at 1717 North Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa taking your non-perishable food donations to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin .

Please join us on Wednesday, November 27th and help make it a happy holiday for those less fortunate right here in our backyard! If you're unable to join us, please consider a generous donation or text STUFFING to 41444. Thank you!

