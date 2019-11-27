‘Important to give back:’ Thousands of food items collected during ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive

MILWAUKEE — The day before Thanksgiving is a crazy time at the grocery store. It was even crazier at the Pick ‘n Save in Wauwatosa — where thousands of food items were collected as part of the 22nd annual Stuff the Bus food drive.

“Right here in southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee County specifically, one in five people are food insecure, meaning they don’t necessarily know where their next meal will come from. What breaks your heart is half of those are children,” said Scott Marshall, director of development and communication for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

The event fills every inch of an MCTS bus with groceries. Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin says they don’t set a specific goal for the day — just hoping to collect as much food as possible.

“People who are coming out here today, giving back, they’re helping that mother be able to feed those children so that they can just be kids and not worry about where their next meal is coming from,” said Marshall.

St. Thomas More students spend every November collecting food for the event. This year breaking their own record — collecting more than 1,200 food items.

“It’s really important to give back during the season of giving. We really empower being able to give back to our community,” said Filumena Muro, St. Thomas More High School senior.

Kroger presented a $10,000 check to Feeding America at the event.

Here’s what they need:

Canned soups, stews, chili

Canned vegetables & fruits

Canned meat items & canned milk

Rice, pasta, instant potatoes

Peanut butter in plastic jars

Breakfast cereal, stuffing mixes

Boxes of Macaroni & cheese

Non-perishable food items only. No frozen items or glass bottles/jars, please. However, frozen turkeys, ham and monetary donations will also be accepted at the event.

If you can’t make it in person, please consider making an online donation by clicking here or by texting the word STUFFING to 41444. For every $1 collected, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is able to provide up to three meals throughout the community.