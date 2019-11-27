Milwaukee man charged with 7th OWI offense

WEST ALLIS — John Nero, 45, of Milwaukee faces a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (OWI) — his seventh OWI offense.

According to a criminal complaint, West Allis police responded to the area of 86th and Greenfield on June 15, 2019, for the report of a possibly intoxicated man falling asleep on a motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Nero and observed that he was standing next to a motorcycle. Nero stated that he had just driven the motorcycle to the location he had been stopped at.

While speaking to Nero, officers observed that his pupils were constricted and he was slurring his speech. After a field sobriety test, during which Nero showed signs of impairment, officers arrested Nero.

Nero was transported to an area hospital where, within three hours of the incident, his blood was drawn. After analysis at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, opiates, cannabinoids, fentanyl, and morphine were found in Nero’s system, according to the complaint.

Prior to his June 2019 arrest, Nero was convicted of six OWIs stemming from arrests between 1993 and 2014 — including two such arrests in 1996.

Upon conviction for this offense, Nero could face up to 12 years and six months in prison and/or fines up to $25,000. Additionally, any motor vehicle in Nero’s name will require an ignition interlock device, and he will only be allowed to operate motor vehicles equipped with an ignition interlock device.