Milwaukee police: 2 men shot, wounded near 25th and Center; suspect on the run

MILWAUKEE — Two men were shot and wounded near 25th and Center early Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. The victims suffered non-fatal injuries and drove themselves to a hospital. The preliminary investigation revealed the victims and suspect know one another and the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Officials are seeking the known suspect.

If anyone has any information please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.