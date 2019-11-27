Multi-year renovation of Victory Over Violence Park nears an end, to be complete in July 2020

MILWAUKEE — Leaders provided an update on Wednesday, Nov. 27 on the multi-year renovation of the Victory over Violence Park in the City of Milwaukee. The park is located on the northwest corner of N. Doctor Martin Luther King Drive and W. Clarke Street.

Victory over Violence Park was created in the 1990s in partnership with local non-profit Career Youth Development, formerly housed in the building next to the park. More than three years ago, the Historic King Drive BID began working with neighborhood partners to improve the park. Two years ago, the City became involved through its HOME GR/OWN initiative.

Renovations will transform the park into a healing place for urban trauma victims, as well as a gathering place for community events. All reconstruction will honor the park’s historic intent. The next renovation phase in this multi-year project will be completed in July 2020.