Wind advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin until 6 p.m.

National Weather Service: Peak wind gusts reported in SE Wisconsin, Chicago

Posted 12:16 pm, November 27, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service is tracking our gusty conditions throughout southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Below is a list of the running peak wind gusts (in miles per hour) as reported in southeast Wisconsin.

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

  • O’Hare International Airport, 62
  • Kenosha Regional Airport, 54
  • Batten Airport in Racine, 52
  • Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 47
  • Sheboygan, 46
  • St. Francis, 43
