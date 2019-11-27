National Weather Service: Peak wind gusts reported in SE Wisconsin, Chicago
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service is tracking our gusty conditions throughout southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Below is a list of the running peak wind gusts (in miles per hour) as reported in southeast Wisconsin.
CLICK HERE to view a storm reports map from the National Weather Service
NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.
- O’Hare International Airport, 62
- Kenosha Regional Airport, 54
- Batten Airport in Racine, 52
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 47
- Sheboygan, 46
- St. Francis, 43