Recognize her? Police seek woman who stole from Woodman's 2 days before Thanksgiving

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police on Wednesday, Nov. 27 asked for help identifying a woman accused of stealing from Woodman’s on Highway 145 two days before Thanksgiving.

It happened on Tuesday, Nov. 26, shortly before 7 p.m.

Police described the woman as black, between the ages of 26 and 28, standing 5’8″ tall, and weighing 130 to 140 pounds. She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants. She fled in a Chevrolet Impala with Wisconsin license plate number ABM-9973.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.