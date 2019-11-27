× Report: Milwaukee Brewers trade RHP Zach Davies, OF Trent Grisham to San Diego Padres

MILWAUKEE — A report by MLB on FOX senior writer Ken Rosenthal says the Milwaukee Brewers have traded outfielder Trent Grisham to the San Diego Padres.

The Brewers are picking up second baseman Luis Urias and left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer in the deal.

This is a developing story.