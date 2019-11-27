Wind advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin until 6 p.m.

Report: Milwaukee Brewers trade RHP Zach Davies, OF Trent Grisham to San Diego Padres

Posted 10:15 am, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:24AM, November 27, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A report by MLB on FOX senior writer Ken Rosenthal says the Milwaukee Brewers have traded outfielder Trent Grisham to the San Diego Padres.

The Brewers are picking up second baseman Luis Urias and left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer in the deal.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: Luis Urias #9 of the San Diego Padres throws to first base during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PETCO Park on August 27, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 27: Eric Lauer #46 of the San Diego Padres delivers a first inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 27, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

This is a developing story.

