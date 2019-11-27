× Thanksgiving Eve marks final day for Friday’s at Miller Park after 18 years of service

MILWAUKEE — Wednesday, Nov. 27 marked the final day of business for Friday’s Front Row Sports Grill at Miller Park.

According to a news release from the Brewers, with the closing of the restaurant, work was set to begin after the Thanksgiving holiday on the new Restaurant To Be Named Later — set to occupy the same space.

The Restaurant To Be Named Later will be operated by Delaware North Sportservice, with the menu celebrating a myriad of Wisconsin favorites, with twists on classic food and beverage offerings. The space will also be refreshed with updated décor. The new venue will open in mid-to-late January, Brewers officials said.

Like its predecessor, the Restaurant To Be Named Later will be open throughout the year and will include options for game ticket packages.

Friday’s Front Row opened in 2001.