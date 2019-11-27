× We Energies crews to work overnight and Thanksgiving to restore power

MILWAUKEE — We Energies officials in an update Wednesday night, Nov. 27 said crews were continuing work to restore power to all customers in southeastern Wisconsin following high winds throughout the day.

According to We Energies, since early Wednesday morning, workers restored power to more than 30,000 customers across the state.

In southeastern Wisconsin, high winds throughout the afternoon and into the night knocked down trees and branches into equipment, causing the majority of the outages.

We Energies officials said it was expected that 95% of customers in southeastern Wisconsin would have power restored by 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

