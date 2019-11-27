Winter Wonders: 1st look at drive-through holiday light display near Boerner Botanical Gardens

HALES CORNERS — FOX6 News on Wednesday, Nov. 27 got a look at the Winter Wonders drive-through holiday lights display two days before it was scheduled to open to the public.

Winter Wonders, by Festival Pro LLC, is a 1.4-mile drive-through holiday light display featuring more than 80 displays set in the area surrounding the Boerner Botanical Gardens, Whitnall Park, and the Root River Parkway from Nov. 29 – Jan. 1.

The show will run daily from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are available at WinterWonders.org, Parks Administration (9480 Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa), and Boerner Botanical Gardens Education & Visitor Center (9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners).

PHOTO GALLERY

Tickets are valid any night of the regular 2019 schedule:

$25: Carload of up to seven occupants (cars, minivans, pickups, SUVs)

$50: Large vans and limos

Larger group by reservation only: 414-525-5602

$100: Minibus — from 12-25 occupants, or $200: Commercial Bus Tours

Food & Beverage: Popcorn, hot apple cider, and other snacks and beverages will be available for purchase before the entrance to the display route.

Show Dates/Times

Dates: Nov. 29–Jan. 1 — Closed Dec. 24 & 31 (Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.)

Show Hours: 5–10 p.m. (The Line opens at 4:30 p.m. Last entry at 9:30 p.m.)

Included with Admission

A holiday gift bag (containing an ice scraper, a voucher for pearl earrings, coupons, and more), instructions for a free, personalized letter emailed from Santa, and sponsor promotions such as Wimmer Wednesdays where everyone in the car receives “starlight glasses.”