Winter Wonders: 1st look at drive-through holiday light display near Boerner Botanical Gardens

HALES CORNERS — FOX6 News on Wednesday, Nov. 27 got a look at the Winter Wonders drive-through holiday lights display two days before it was scheduled to open to the public.
Winter Wonders, by Festival Pro LLC, is a 1.4-mile drive-through holiday light display featuring more than 80 displays set in the area surrounding the Boerner Botanical Gardens, Whitnall Park, and the Root River Parkway from Nov. 29 – Jan. 1.
The show will run daily from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets are available at WinterWonders.org, Parks Administration (9480 Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa), and Boerner Botanical Gardens Education & Visitor Center (9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners).
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery
Tickets are valid any night of the regular 2019 schedule:
- $25: Carload of up to seven occupants (cars, minivans, pickups, SUVs)
- $50: Large vans and limos
Larger group by reservation only: 414-525-5602
- $100: Minibus — from 12-25 occupants, or $200: Commercial Bus Tours
Food & Beverage: Popcorn, hot apple cider, and other snacks and beverages will be available for purchase before the entrance to the display route.
Show Dates/Times
Dates: Nov. 29–Jan. 1 — Closed Dec. 24 & 31 (Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.)
Show Hours: 5–10 p.m. (The Line opens at 4:30 p.m. Last entry at 9:30 p.m.)
Included with Admission
A holiday gift bag (containing an ice scraper, a voucher for pearl earrings, coupons, and more), instructions for a free, personalized letter emailed from Santa, and sponsor promotions such as Wimmer Wednesdays where everyone in the car receives “starlight glasses.”