‘A dream come true:’ Navy veteran who lost job while caring for sick wife, children gifted a car

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A Navy veteran and his family were gifted a car amid a tough year. It was all thanks to some strangers who heard Tony Jones' story.

"I look like a punk crying, don’t I?" said Jones.

Jones is a United States Navy veteran who lives with his family in York, Pennsylvania. Earlier this year, the family faced a tough diagnosis.

"My wife, [Amber], has stage 4 cancer," said Jones. "It just went bad from there."

Jones has been caring for his sick wife and three children ever since. As a result, he said he lost his job.

Then, the family lost their only vehicle.

"Some lady side-swiped her [my wife], and she had to get cut up with the Jaws of Life," explained Jones. "It was like, one negative thing, from cancer to that, and us having to walk sometimes to chemo treatments, or missing school because it was raining or snowing, too cold to walk.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27, the stormy sky cleared up just a bit. A rainbow emerged the moment the family received a gift unlike any other.

“[The rainbow] is good luck," said Jones. "Hope. Everything is good today."

Thornton Automotive of Dover, with help from Grandview Golf Course and Brewvino in York County, donated a car to the family.

“I thought they were playing around, a joke, or we still had to pay something out of pocket, which we don’t have," explained Jones.

“We wanted to be the ones to help, said Wes Myers, the dealership's general manager. "I don’t think there is a ton of help out there all the time for people who need it, and we were happy to be the ones who could."

Wes said he was also happy to have made a friend and the holidays a little easier for the Jones.

“We saw a lot of smiles, especially from the kids," said Myers. "I think it definitely helped to brighten their season, for sure. I’ve been with the company 17 years and this is the first time that I’ve ever been a part of it.”

“It’s a dream come true," said Jones with tears in his eyes.

Jones said this was a reminder that even on the toughest days, with a little faith, things can and will get better.

He is still looking for a job, and he said he will work anywhere. Jones told WPMT he does like working with his hands, though.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help his family with medical costs.