BAYSIDE — It was a close call for Bayside police on Wednesday, Nov. 27 — when power lines exploded!

Police said it happened on Bay Point Road Wednesday night.

This incident, coupled with high winds on Wednesday resulted in power outages for much of the village for several hours Wednesday night before We Energies crews restored power.

Bayside police said thankfully, the two officers and a lieutenant were far enough away when this explosion happened that they were not hurt.